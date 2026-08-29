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27 killed, 50 residential buildings damaged as Russian strikes Ukraine's Kyiv

At least 27 people were killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Bucha district near Kyiv, damaging dozens of homes and triggering a major fire as air raids continued for a third consecutive day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
27 killed, 50 residential buildings damaged as Russian strikes Ukraine's Kyiv
Image Credit: ANI

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27 killed, 50 residential buildings damaged as Russian strikes Ukraine's Kyiv
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