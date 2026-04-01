29 killed after Russian military transport plane crashes in Crimea

A Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed into a cliff in Crimea, resulting in the deaths of all 29 people on board, according to Russian news agencies citing the defence ministry early Wednesday.

The TASS news agency, quoting the ministry, reported that the crash site was located in Crimea, a peninsula extending into the Black Sea that was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. The ministry stated that the victims included 23 passengers and six crew members.

According to Russian news agency TASS, contact with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost during a routine flight over Crimea around 6:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm GMT) on March 31.

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The ministry said, “A search and rescue team has located the crash site of the An-26 aircraft. Reports from the scene indicate that all six crew members and 23 passengers on board were killed.”

This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...