Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854773https://zeenews.india.com/world/2nd-federal-judge-in-2-days-blocks-president-trumps-birthright-citizenship-order-2854773.html
NewsWorld
US BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

2nd Federal Judge In 2 Days Blocks President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A second federal judge in two days has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 06:13 AM IST|Source: AP
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2nd Federal Judge In 2 Days Blocks President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Picture source: AP

Seattle: A second federal judge in two days has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the US illegally. 

US District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle on Thursday decried what he described as the administration's treatment of the Constitution and said Trump was trying to change it with an executive order. 

The latest proceeding came just a day after a Maryland federal judge issued a nationwide pause in a separate but similar case involving immigrants' rights groups and pregnant women whose soon-to-born children could be affected. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?