2nd Federal Judge In 2 Days Blocks President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
A second federal judge in two days has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.
Seattle: A second federal judge in two days has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the US illegally.
US District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle on Thursday decried what he described as the administration's treatment of the Constitution and said Trump was trying to change it with an executive order.
The latest proceeding came just a day after a Maryland federal judge issued a nationwide pause in a separate but similar case involving immigrants' rights groups and pregnant women whose soon-to-born children could be affected.
