3 Children Among 6 Dead After Helicopter Crashes In New York Hudson River

New York Helicopter Crash: At least six people, including three children, lost their lives after a helicopter crashed in New York's Hudson River on Thursday, as reported by CNN, citing the New York City mayor.

The deceased included a pilot and a family visiting from Spain. According to CNN, the crash, which occurred at Pier 40 in the late afternoon, involved a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter, which took off from lower Manhattan, circled the Statue of Liberty, and flew north along the Hudson River toward the George Washington Bridge. It then turned back south before crashing into the river near New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued an advisory following the crash, stating that there would be a surge in the number of emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the area. "Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," NYPD stated.

As per CNN, the weather conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy, with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Visibility was good, but light rain was expected to enter the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and said it is working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is leading the investigation, as per CNN. More details are awaited.