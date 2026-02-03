3 Indians arrested in Canada for shooting over extortion

Three Indian nationals, including a teenager, were arrested in Canada and charged in connection with an incident in which multiple shots were fired at a residence, reportedly as part of an extortion attempt in Surrey. They have been charged with a firearm offence and sent to police custody till February 5.

All three were taken into custody early on Sunday, and their names and images released on Monday as charges registered against them, NDTV reported.

They were identified as Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, also 21. Surrey Police said, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had engaged in the matter as they were foreign nationals.

Just before 4 am on Sunday, local police in Surrey, British Columbia, were patrolling a neighbourhood when they received reports of gunfire and a small blaze outside a home.

Officers from the Surrey Police Service, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Delta Police Department responded.

Surrey police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, and its occupants fled on foot. Shortly afterward, three suspects were arrested after they attempted to get into a rideshare vehicle, according to an SPS statement released on Monday.

The Surrey Police Service has urged the public to provide any information related to the case, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to help the investigation into the matter.

Just the previous week, on January 26, two Indian men were arrested in a separate shooting incident, during which police recovered a loaded handgun.

Those two were identified as Harshdeep Singh (20) and Hanspreet Singh (21), and both were charged with occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, while Harshdeep also faces an additional charge for operating the vehicle.