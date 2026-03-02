3 killed, 14 injured in Texas bar shooting; FBI probes "potential act of terrorism"

At least three people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting at a well‑known bar in Austin, Texas. The shooter was also killed in an exchange of fire with police, authorities confirm of Sunday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force has also joined the mass shooting investigation. Officials said there were signs linked to the suspect and his vehicle that pointed to a "potential nexus to terrorism," but investigators warned it is still too soon to determine the motive, according to CBS News.

During its briefing on Sunday, FBI Acting Special Agent Alex Doran informed that the authorities are probing all possible angles, such as the suspect may have self-radicalised.

In a post on X, the FBI’s San Antonio office offered condolences to the victims of the Austin bar shooting and confirmed that federal authorities are supporting the ongoing investigation. The FBI also stated that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is collaborating closely with the Austin Police Department to investigate the incident in Austin, Texas.



Multiple US officials identified the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalised American citizen born in Senegal. Sources told CBS News that the suspect was 53 years old and had arrived in the United States in 2006 before becoming a citizen in 2013. He reportedly spent time in New York before relocating to Texas. Investigators believe he acted alone, CBS News reported.

Police said the shooting occurred at Buford's, a beer garden located in Austin's entertainment district. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that officers received a call at 1:39 am, reporting a man shooting at the establishment. Within 57 seconds, paramedics and officers were on the scene and began treating victims, Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said.

Sources indicated that the gunman drove around the block in an SUV before opening fire from the vehicle's open window at patrons seated outside the bar. He then exited the SUV and continued shooting while walking up the street, CBS News reported.

Responding police officers fatally shot him. Authorities recovered a handgun and a rifle at the scene, while multiple weapons were found inside the SUV, CBS News reported.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect had prior mental episodes in Austin, and investigators are examining whether he was influenced by extremist ideology or had any links to international terrorism. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said its National Counterterrorism Center is coordinating with the FBI and local authorities to assess any potential foreign ties.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield and increase patrols and surveillance in downtown Austin's 6th Street District, CBS News reported.

"Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night's attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured," Abbott said, adding that the state would respond with "decisive and overwhelming force" to any threats.

US Senator Ted Cruz said that authorities "don't know for sure" whether the shooting was related to terrorism.