3 killed in shooting in Australia on day of mourning for Bondi attack victims

At least three people were killed in a shooting in Lake Cargelligo, in the Australian state of New South Wales, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

New South Wales police confirmed that the victims included two women and one man, and another man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the incident.

Emergency services were called to Walker Street near Yelkin Street in Lake Cargelligo at around 4:40 pm local time following reports of gunfire.

The shooting occurred just over a month after a father‑and‑son attack at a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025, which left 15 people dead and deeply affected the nation.

It also took place on the same day Australia observed a national day of mourning for the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre, with millions asked to observe a minute’s silence at 7:01 pm on the east coast.

