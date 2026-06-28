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3 Pakistan Army rangers killed in gunfire, explosion at Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho told Dawn that the attackers rammed a vehicle into the main gate before launching the assault. He said officials were initially unable to confirm whether an explosion had also taken place.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
3 Pakistan Army rangers killed in gunfire, explosion at Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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