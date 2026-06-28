At least six people, including three paramilitary personnel and three militants, were killed after heavily armed attackers stormed the Pakistan Rangers' local headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area on Saturday. Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho told Dawn that the attackers rammed a vehicle into the main gate before launching the assault. He said officials were initially unable to confirm whether an explosion had also taken place.