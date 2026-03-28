30 days of US-Iran conflict: What the war means beyond the battlefield | Explained

As the US-Iran conflict completes one month, its ripple effects are being felt far beyond the battlefield. The tensions have not only impacted the countries directly involved but have also triggered widespread economic and environmental damage across the globe.

The scale of destruction in just 30 days is staggering. More than 30,000 missile, bomb, and drone strikes have been recorded, averaging nearly 40 attacks every hour. These attacks have resulted in 8,710 confirmed deaths across Iran, Israel, and Gulf nations, while over 34,000 people have been injured. In addition, more than 15,000 military and civilian infrastructure sites have been hit. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the effects of the US-Iran conflict:

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The conflict has directly impacted 14 countries, while over 30 major global economies, including those in Europe, as well as China, Japan, and South Korea, are experiencing economic pressure due to the war. So far, an estimated $590 billion (approximately Rs. 49 lakh crore) has been lost in just one month.

Even if the conflict were to end immediately, global economic recovery is expected to take between one to two years. However, environmental damage caused by the conflict could take 20 to 30 years to repair.

Iran has suffered the most extensive damage due to continuous US and Israeli strikes. The country’s GDP is projected to decline by nearly 20 per cent, translating to a loss of around Rs. 10 lakh crore. Infrastructure damage alone is estimated at Rs. 2 lakh crore.

Before the conflict, Iran exported oil worth Rs. 1,100 crore daily. That export has now come to a halt, resulting in losses of approximately Rs. 33,000 crore so far. Nearly 40 million people in Iran could fall below the poverty line due to the combined economic impact.

In total, Iran’s losses in 30 days are estimated at around Rs. 13 lakh crore. More than 14,000 buildings have been destroyed, and even if all sanctions were lifted, recovery could take up to a decade.

US and Israel also impacted

While the US remains geographically out of Iran’s direct missile range, it has incurred massive financial costs. According to Pentagon estimates, the US spent around Rs 15,666 crore per day during the initial six days of the war. Over 30 days, this spending has reached approximately Rs. 4.7 lakh crore.

Iranian strikes on US bases in the Middle East have reportedly caused additional losses of around Rs. 6,700 crore, while damage to military assets such as radar systems, aircraft and communication infrastructure is estimated at Rs. 24,000 crore. Overall, the US has suffered losses nearing Rs. 5 lakh crore.

Israel, meanwhile, has spent approximately Rs. 91,000 crore on offensive operations. Combined with economic disruptions caused by missile attacks, work restrictions and reserve force mobilization, its total losses stand at around Rs. 2 lakh crore. The country’s GDP is expected to decline by 1 per cent, with recovery likely to take over two years.