/$300 billion for Tehran, sanctions rollback: What the leaked 14-point US-Iran deal says

He said, “Let’s take an example. Suppose the UAE wants to invest in a nuclear power plant in Iran. They would not be able to do so unless the United States lifts certain sanctions. But as long as Iran does not change its behaviour, neither the UAE would invest nor would the United States allow such investment. So it cannot be said that the United States is giving money to Iran. The point being made is that if Iran changes its behaviour, then other countries will be allowed to invest in rebuilding the country and improving conditions for its people."