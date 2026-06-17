/$300 billion for Tehran, sanctions rollback: What the leaked 14-point US-Iran deal says

US-Iran peace deal: Reports circulating about a detailed draft understanding between Iran and the United States describe a possible change in the trajectory of their long-running tensions. According to a report by Al Arabiya, a 14-point structure is said to set out sweeping steps covering sanctions relief, maritime access, reconstruction funding and long-term security commitments.
The details have not been officially confirmed by either side, but the reported terms suggest a major reset in how both countries engage with each other if the agreement moves forward.
The purported draft begins with a commitment that Iran, the United States and their respective allies would declare an immediate and permanent end to hostilities once the memorandum is signed. It also includes regions such as Lebanon within its scope.
Both sides would agree not to issue threats or use force against each other going forward, with final confirmation of all points expected in a subsequent agreement.
Another clause states that both countries would respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while refraining from interference in internal affairs. The draft also sets a 60-day timeline to finalise a comprehensive agreement, with the possibility of extension if mutually agreed.
A major section of the supposed understanding deals with maritime activity. According to the draft, the United States would lift maritime restrictions on Iran immediately after signing, while ensuring that any barriers affecting shipping routes are removed. Within 30 days, commercial shipping and vessel movement would be restored to pre-war levels.
On its part, Iran is expected to take parallel steps to ensure the safe movement of vessels through the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. This includes removing technical barriers and disabling sea mines to allow normal trade flow.
The United States would also complete the withdrawal of its forces from surrounding areas within 30 days of the final agreement, according to the report.
One of the most important elements of the draft is a proposed reconstruction and development plan for Iran, said to be worth at least $300 billion. The plan would be developed jointly by the United States and regional partners, with implementation details to be finalised within 60 days of the agreement.
The United States would also commit to lifting all sanctions on Iran under a structured timeline. This includes restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency and domestic US sanctions regimes.
The draft further suggests that Iran would reaffirm its position of not pursuing nuclear weapons. Both sides would address uranium enrichment and broader nuclear-related issues in the final agreement, which would formally endorse this commitment.
The report also outlines immediate financial and trade-related easing measures. The United States would allow exemptions for Iranian crude oil, petrochemical exports and related sectors such as banking, insurance and transport during the negotiation phase.
In addition, frozen or restricted Iranian assets would be released gradually as talks progress. These funds would be made accessible through accounts designated by Iran’s central bank, with necessary permissions and licences issued by US authorities.
To oversee implementation, the draft proposes a dedicated monitoring system under the final agreement. It also states that once Iran sees initial implementation of clauses related to sanctions relief and economic access, both sides would proceed to negotiate the remaining points.
The final agreement, according to the report, would be endorsed through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.
Following the publication of the report, claims of a $300 billion package led to reactions in US political circles. President Donald Trump rejected the claim outright, while US Vice President JD Vance also addressed the issue in an interview.
He said, “Let’s take an example. Suppose the UAE wants to invest in a nuclear power plant in Iran. They would not be able to do so unless the United States lifts certain sanctions. But as long as Iran does not change its behaviour, neither the UAE would invest nor would the United States allow such investment. So it cannot be said that the United States is giving money to Iran. The point being made is that if Iran changes its behaviour, then other countries will be allowed to invest in rebuilding the country and improving conditions for its people."
The statement adds another layer to the ongoing debate over what such a plan would actually mean in practice, even as official confirmation of the reported 14-point draft is still awaited.
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