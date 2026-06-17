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$300 billion for Tehran, sanctions rollback: What the leaked 14-point US-Iran deal says

The details have not been officially confirmed by either side, but the reported terms suggest a major reset in how both countries engage with each other if the agreement moves forward.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
$300 billion for Tehran, sanctions rollback: What the leaked 14-point US-Iran deal says
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

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