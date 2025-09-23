300+ SIM Servers, 1,00,000 SIM Cards: US Secret Service Dismantles Massive Cyber Threat Ahead Of UNGA

The US Secret Service on Tuesday informed that it has dismantled a network of SIM cards in the New York tristate area that posed a threat to the telecommunication network ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement, the US Secret Service stated that the investigation led to the discovery of over 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across multiple sites.

"The Secret Service dismantled a network of more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards in the New York-area that were capable of crippling telecom systems and carrying out anonymous telephonic attacks, disrupting the threat before world leaders arrived for the UN General Assembly," the agency posted on X.

The Secret Service dismantled a network of more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards in the New York-area that were capable of crippling telecom systems and carrying out anonymous telephonic attacks, disrupting the threat before world leaders arrived for the UN General… pic.twitter.com/sZKUeGqvGY — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 23, 2025

The statement of the agency also noted that these devices were capable of carrying out anonymous telephonic threats and could also be used to disable cell phone towers, enable denial-of-service attacks, and facilitate anonymous, encrypted communication between potential threat actors and criminal enterprises.

The forensic examination of these devices is ongoing; however, an early analysis indicates cellular communications between nation-state threat actors and individuals known to federal law enforcement.

The US Secret Service noted that the dismantled devices were concentrated within a 35-mile radius of the UN General Assembly venue in New York City. Given the timing, location and potential for disruption, the agency said it moved quickly to disable the network.

The investigation is reportedly being conducted by the Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit, a new section of the Secret Service focused on imminent and significant threats.

UNGA 80th Session

The high-level debate of the 80th session of the UNGA commenced on Tuesday in New York, with global leaders convening to address pressing challenges.

Discussions are expected to be dominated by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, along with the growing Western recognition of Palestinian statehood.

This year's theme is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights."

Starting Tuesday, more than 150 Heads of State and Government will take turns at the podium of the UN General Assembly to deliver an address during the general debate of the 80th session.

(with ANI inputs)