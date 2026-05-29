$300B investment plan to end Lebanon war: What's inside US-Iran ceasefire deal, waiting for Trump's approval

For weeks, mediators have been engaged in intensive efforts to broker a peace agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. Reports now suggest that both sides have agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their fragile ceasefire by 60 days and initiate negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, US Vice President JD Vance has said that the proposed ceasefire extension framework is still awaiting approval from President Donald Trump.

Citing a source close to Tehran's negotiators, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the text of matter had yet to be finalised and that Pakistan would be informed if a agreement was reached. Iranian sources quoted by local media also stressed that any agreement would only be considered complete after an official announcement from Tehran, rather than a unilateral declaration by President Trump.

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If finalised, the MoU would serve as an initial framework for broader and potentially lengthy negotiations focused on the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, the lifting of US sanctions, and a formal end to the war.

Lets know what is inside the proposed deal

Hormuz blockade: According to an Axios report, the proposed agreement would guarantee unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with ships allowed to transit without tolls or interference. Under the plan, Iran would clear all mines from the waterway within 30 days, while the United States would lift its naval blockade once commercial shipping operations resume.

Iran’s nuclear programme: The proposed draft agreement would also include a commitment by both sides to negotiate the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, along with Tehran’s pledge not to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

According to reports by Axios and The New York Times, the first phase of negotiations during the 60-day period would focus on the disposal of Iran’s estimated 970-pound stockpile of enriched uranium and the framework governing future Iranian enrichment activities. Negotiators are also expected to address nearly 10 tonnes of additional nuclear material enriched at lower levels.

War in Lebanon: The proposed agreement is also likely to include a provision aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, an issue that has reportedly led to at least one tense exchange between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has recently intensified its military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Investment fund for Iran: One of the most unexpected elements of the proposed agreement is the inclusion of an investment mechanism for Iran. Citing an Iranian official, The New York Times reported that the United States could support the creation of a $300 billion “reconstruction programme,” with the funds to be made available if a final agreement is signed.

US diplomats familiar with the latest draft reportedly described the initiative as an international “investment fund” that Washington would help facilitate in the event of a comprehensive deal. They added that details of the proposed fund would be further negotiated during the talks period.

According to the NYT report, Iranian negotiators have also proposed allowing American firms, including major oil and energy companies, to enter Iran through investments and joint venture partnerships as part of the broader agreement.

US sanctions: As part of the negotiations, the United States is also expected to discuss potential sanctions relief and the release of Iran’s frozen assets. According to Axios, both sides will additionally work on a mechanism to facilitate the flow of goods and humanitarian assistance into Iran.

The report added that Iran has an estimated $24 billion of its funds frozen in overseas banks and is seeking access to as much as $20 billion of those assets.

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