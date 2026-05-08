31 bases, 68,000 troops: How did US build such a massive military network across Europe, what’s changing now?

New Delhi: With nearly 68,000 troops and 31 permanent bases spread across several countries, the United States maintains a strong military presence across the region. This network has been built over decades and continues to serve as an important link in coordination with NATO allies, especially through joint operations and rapid response missions in Europe and parts of Africa.

This deployment has again become a talking point after the United States decided to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany. The decision comes after differences between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the confrontation with Iran.

Washington has also been expressing concerns that European countries are not taking enough responsibility for their own security and are not offering full cooperation on issues related to Iran. This has prompted the United States to rethink its approach.

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US military network across Europe

Data from the US Defense Manpower Data Center shows that as of December 2025, around 68,000 US soldiers were permanently stationed in Europe. This number does not include troops deployed for short-term missions or military exercises.

Along with this, the United States runs 31 permanent military bases across the region, supported by 19 additional sites that can be activated when required.

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All these operations come under the US European Command (USEUCOM), which works with NATO allies. The USEUCOM includes different branches of the US military such as the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Special Forces and Space Force. Its headquarters are located in Germany and Italy. The command is responsible for maintaining security across Europe and Africa and responding during emergencies.

Deployments across countries

US troops are present in more than a dozen European countries, but the largest numbers are concentrated in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

In Germany, Washington operates its largest air base in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, which has been active since 1952. It functions as a major centre for American military operations on the continent. As of December 2025, Berlin had around 36,436 US troops spread across five major military installations.

Italy has also been a long-standing location for US forces since the end of World War II.

By the end of 2025, about 12,662 American soldiers were stationed there. These troops are deployed across Vicenza, Aviano, Naples and Sicily.

In the United Kingdom, around 10,156 US troops were deployed across three military bases as of December 2025. A large share of them are from the Air Force and are involved in supporting air operations in the region.

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Spain has US naval and air bases close to the Gibraltar Strait, where about 3,814 soldiers are stationed.

In Poland, there are 369 permanent US troops, along with nearly 10,000 rotational forces that are deployed on rotation depending on operational needs. These troops operate across different locations as part of ongoing NATO activities.

Romania also hosts US forces, with 153 permanent soldiers along with rotational deployments. The bases where American soldiers are stationed in the country include Mihail Kogălniceanu, Câmpia Turzii and Deveselu.

Hungary has a smaller US presence, with 77 soldiers stationed at two bases (Kecskemét and Pápa Air Base), where training and exercise missions are carried out from time to time.

A strategic presence under review

The US military footprint in Europe is one of the most extensive overseas deployments in the world. While the structure has been largely unchanged for years, recent decisions such as troop withdrawals from Germany suggest that Washington is now reassessing how and where its forces are positioned.

With NATO cooperation at the centre of this system, any changes in deployment are closely followed across Europe, especially as geopolitical tensions continue to influence defence planning in the region.