31 Killed In Myanmar Hospital Airstrike, Days After Tea Shop Attack

A deadly airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military junta on a hospital has killed 31 people and injured 68 others, according to the Hindustan Times reports. The attack comes amid a sharp rise in air raids since the military seized power in 2021, ending a decade-long democratic transition.

Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
A deadly airstrike carried out by Myanmar's military junta on a hospital has killed 31 people and injured 68 others, according to the Hindustan Times reports. The attack comes amid a sharp rise in air raids since the military seized power in 2021, ending a decade-long democratic transition.

Tea Shop Strike in Depayin

Earlier, on December 5, another airstrike hit a tea shop in Mayakan village of Tabayin township, located around 120 kilometres (75 miles) northwest of Mandalay. The area is better known by its former name, Depayin. The attack occurred shortly after 8 PM.

A villager who rushed to the scene said a five-year-old child and two schoolteachers were among the victims. Dozens of residents had gathered at the tea shop to watch the Myanmar vs Philippines football match on television when the strike occurred.

