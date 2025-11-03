3I/ATLAS Latest Update: Mysterious Comet Shows ‘Sudden Blue Glow’ And Unexplained Brightening, Avi Loeb Sparks Debate

3I/ATLAS Comet News: Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, known for his bold theories on interstellar objects, has once again captured global attention with his latest remarks about 3I/ATLAS, an enigmatic body currently travelling through our Solar System. In an interview, Loeb revealed that the comet displayed “very surprising” behaviour, including a dramatic surge in brightness and an unexpected blue coloration, a combination almost unheard of in standard comet activity.

A Celestial Anomaly Unlike Any Other

According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS brightened far faster than any comet previously recorded as it neared the Sun’s perihelion. “We have a report that the object got much brighter than expected, much brighter than any previous comet from the Solar System did,” he told Newsmax. Such a phenomenon raises intriguing questions about the object’s composition and origin.

Even more baffling, the object’s hue has shifted to an intense blue, an anomaly in itself. Most comets exhibit reddish or dusty tones due to the presence of debris and carbon-based compounds. “The colour of the object is blue, bluer than the Sun,” Loeb emphasised, calling it a “very surprising” characteristic that contradicts conventional understanding of cometary physics.

Close Encounter With Mars Raises Eyebrows

Adding to the mystery, Loeb noted that 3I/ATLAS passed unusually close to Mars earlier this month, a moment that may have been captured by NASA’s orbiters. However, no official images or data have yet been released, something Loeb says calls for greater transparency from the agency.

Beyond a Typical Comet?

While Loeb acknowledges that a natural explanation remains possible, he also suggests that scientists should keep an open mind about what 3I/ATLAS truly represents. The unusual combination of rapid brightening, colour shift, and orbital path could, he argues, point to “something beyond a standard cometary event.”

NASA, however, continues to reassure the public that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth, and that existing data are consistent with the behaviour of a cometary object. Still, several independent astronomers agree that while the event is within natural limits, it stands among the most extreme cases ever recorded.

As the mystery deepens, the astronomical community waits for further analysis and official imagery, hoping to uncover whether 3I/ATLAS is a cosmic outlier or a sign of something far more extraordinary lurking beyond the stars.

