CALIFORNIA

4 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting At Banquet Hall California

Four killed and several injured at a banquet hall where a family celebration was underway after shooting erupted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
4 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting At Banquet Hall California Representative Image: Freepik

In a shocking incident, at least four people were killed and around 10 others injured after a shooting erupted during a family gathering in Stockton, California, according to ANI reports citing CNN.

Citing the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the report stated that the incident occurred at a banquet hall where a family celebration was underway. The suspected shooter is still at large.

Authorities said deputies responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 pm (local time) near Lucile Avenue, located roughly six miles north of downtown Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading the investigation.

Heather Brent, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, stated that the victims included both juveniles and adults. Those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said, ANI reported.

