/4 Indians killed in attack on cargo ship leaving Ukraine; New Delhi condemns strike

Four Indian nationals were killed, and another was critically injured after a grain-carrying cargo ship was struck while departing from Ukraine’s port of Odesa. New Delhi strongly condemned the attack, terming the targeting of commercial shipping “deplorable.”
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel MV Golden Leo came under attack on the evening of July 19 as it sailed out of Odesa with 17 crew members on board, five of whom were Indians.
"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," the MEA said in a statement on Monday.
Our statement on attacks on commercial vessel - MV GOLDEN LEO
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026
This attack is one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian seafarers since tensions in the Black Sea escalated again.
Condemning the attack, New Delhi stated that targeting civilian shipping and innocent crew members was unacceptable and underscored the need to protect freedom of navigation.
"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the ministry statement said.
The MEA said India’s mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every possible effort to assist those affected.
The statement did not directly name Russia. However, Ukrainian authorities have blamed Moscow for the strike.
India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while calling on all parties to respect international law and refrain from actions that endanger civilian lives.
Missile hit grain ship off Odesa
According to Ukrainian officials, the cargo vessel Golden Leo, which was carrying corn, was struck by three Russian cruise missiles shortly after leaving Odesa on Sunday. Ukraine’s navy said the ship caught fire after the attack. Reuters reported thick smoke rising from a vessel off the coast, which was later identified as the Golden Leo.
The ship was sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag with Indian and Syrian crew members on board.
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