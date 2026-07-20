Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /4 Indians killed in attack on cargo ship leaving Ukraine; New Delhi condemns strike

4 Indians killed in attack on cargo ship leaving Ukraine; New Delhi condemns strike

Four Indians were killed and another critically injured after the cargo ship MV Golden Leo was struck while leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port, prompting India to strongly condemn the attack on commercial shipping.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
4 Indians killed in attack on cargo ship leaving Ukraine; New Delhi condemns strike
Image Credit: X/@BRICS_live

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What next for Lionel Messi after World Cup 2026 final heartbreak: Retirement, Copa America 2028 or one last dance?
Lionel Messi4 min ago
2
Indians Killed26 min ago
3
Nandita Das53 min ago
4
CJP protest1 hr ago
5
Spain1 hr ago