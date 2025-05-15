The travel publisher, Lonely Planet founded in 1973 by adventurous duo Tony and Maureen Wheeler, has long been a trusted resource for globetrotters.

In a recent blog post titled “I’m not going there anymore,” Tony Wheeler expressed a growing sense of guilt about traveling, especially as many of his friends have chosen to stop flying in an effort to help the planet.

In the post, the 78-year-old names several destinations he no longer wishes to visit—four of which are especially popular with tourists. While he admits he’ll likely keep traveling, he concedes it now comes with a sense of moral conflict.

One place Wheeler has firmly ruled out is Bali. Despite its stunning natural scenery, clear blue waters, and affordability, he says the island’s traffic is a dealbreaker.

“Sorry Bali,” he writes. “There’s so much to love about the island—I just had a fantastic travel writers’ reunion there—but until they fix the insane traffic, I don’t want to go back. Unless there's a very compelling reason.”

He praises Bali’s art, cuisine, shopping, and accommodations, but says he can’t imagine spending another two hours getting from the Kuta beach area to Ubud.

The United States is another country Wheeler is crossing off his list, even after years spent exploring all 50 states—visiting places like Missouri and South Carolina as recently as last year.

His final two travel bans are less surprising: Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Wheeler says he has visited Russia multiple times but has no intention of returning “as long as Putin continues to kill innocent people.”

As for Saudi Arabia, he cites numerous reasons for his refusal to go back—from the murder of journalists to the disturbing trend of cheetahs being imported and kept as pets.