40 students killed in Iran after Israeli-US strikes target girls' school

An Israeli airstrike targeting a girls’ school in Minab, located in Iran’s Hormozgan Province, has left at least 40 students dead and dozens more wounded, according to Iranian state media on Saturday.

Quoting a provincial official, IRNA reported that the Shajareye Tayabeh school was directly hit in the attack and confirmed that a number of students were killed. He said rescue and emergency response operations were ongoing at the site and added that the security situation in the city remained under control.

The incident occurred after Israel and the United States carried out joint strikes on Iran early Saturday, stating that the operation was aimed at eliminating what they described as threats posed by the Iranian government. Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, both of whom signaled a firm stance against Tehran and suggested support for broader regime change.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty and vowed to respond. In retaliation, the Iranian Armed Forces launched large-scale strikes using ballistic missiles and drones, targeting what they described as Israeli-controlled territories and American military bases across the region.

The escalation comes amid diplomatic efforts mediated by Oman, which has been facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program. The latest round of negotiations was reportedly held in Geneva on Thursday.

The United States’ “Operation Epic Fury” and Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” reportedly struck key government and military sites across Iran, including the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Reuters, as many as seven missile strikes were directed at locations associated with the two senior leaders.

Loud explosions were reported following the coordinated attacks, and footage showed thick plumes of smoke rising over Tehran and several other cities across Iran in the aftermath of the strikes.

Also Read | Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE