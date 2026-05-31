45 dead after an explosion in a building with mining explosives in Myanmar

A powerful explosion ripped through a building storing mining explosives in northeastern Myanmar on Sunday, killing at least 45 people, including six children,and injuring more than 70 people, according to rescue workers and independent media. The blast occurred around noon in the village of Kaungtup, Namhkam township, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

Rescue teams transported the injured to the local township hospital, while operations to search for additional victims continued into the evening.

The village is located about 3 kilometers south of the Chinese border in an area controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group that has periodically clashed with Myanmar’s central government forces.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Myanmar media outlets, including the Shan State-based Shwe Phee Myay news agency, have reported a death toll of between 50 and 55 from a large explosion. They released photos and videos showing thick smoke rising from the site, along with heavily damaged buildings and scattered debris.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV confirmed that the blast caused multiple deaths and injuries, with many residential houses severely damaged, though it did not provide specific casualty figures. According to preliminary investigations, the explosion occurred at a storage site holding large quantities of explosives used for mining operations, noted AP.

Local authorities are providing emergency relief, medical care, and resettlement assistance to affected residents.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) stated via its Telegram channel that the gelignite involved belonged to its economic department and was stored for use in mining and stone quarrying projects. The group said an investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

