/4,500+ Indian sailors under watch in Persian Gulf: What is MEA preparing for?

New Delhi: More than 4,500 Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf are being monitored by Indian authorities as attacks on merchant ships continue to pose risks across major maritime routes.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (September 29) are 163 Indian seafarers are presently on board 12 commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf. The vessels include six India-flagged ships and six foreign-flagged cargo ships carrying cargo to India.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is keeping track of the movement of the vessels and the welfare of Indian crew members through the Ministry of Shipping, Indian diplomatic missions and other stakeholders.
"At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," he said.
" Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area," he added.
The Ministry of Shipping has a real-time monitoring system for vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. The government announced the measure in August under its ‘Seafarer-First’ initiative. It includes a 24-hour control room, continuous vessel monitoring and regular situation reports.
Jaiswal said the Ministry of Shipping is monitoring the vessels and working with Indian missions and other stakeholders whenever assistance is needed.
"Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare," he said.
"On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad," he declared.
The update follows repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Indian sailors have also been affected by incidents in these waters.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue during India's address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He said attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers had taken place across several maritime routes and that Indian seafarers had lost their lives.
"New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable," he said.
At a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, India and Liberia also announced the creation of the ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’. The initiative brings together India, Liberia and 23 other partner countries to strengthen international cooperation on maritime safety.
India is one of the major sources of seafarers for the international shipping industry, while Liberia operates the world's largest ship registry. The new group is intended to give greater attention to the safety of crews and commercial vessels operating on international routes.
Jaishankar has called for international law to be followed and for the safety of civilian shipping and seafarers to be protected.
The government had introduced additional safety measures after the security situation worsened around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and nearby waters.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in August that the Directorate General of Maritime Administration had introduced a graded set of measures under the ‘Seafarer-First’ initiative. The system includes real-time reporting, tracking and monitoring of vessels and seafarers, along with a 24-hour control room.
The measures are being used along with India's existing maritime security measures. Advisories have also been issued to shipping companies and Indian seafarers operating in the affected waters.
The Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz are important routes for energy shipments and commercial cargo. Any disruption in these waters can affect vessels, crews and cargo moving between the Gulf and international markets.
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