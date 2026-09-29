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4,500+ Indian sailors under watch in Persian Gulf: What is MEA preparing for?

India has joined Liberia and 23 other countries in a new group aimed at improving the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers. The government has also set up round-the-clock monitoring and reporting measures for Indian vessels and crew in waters around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
4,500+ Indian sailors under watch in Persian Gulf: What is MEA preparing for?
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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