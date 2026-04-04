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NewsWorld‘48 hours before all Hell will reign down’; Trump threatens Iran to make a deal
US-IRAN-ISRAEL WAR

‘48 hours before all Hell will reign down’; Trump threatens Iran to make a deal

As the US President’s 10-day deadline for Iran nears completion, American President Donald Trump issued fresh threats to Tehran to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours on Saturday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘48 hours before all Hell will reign down’; Trump threatens Iran to make a deal(Image: X)

As the US President’s 10-day deadline for Iran nears completion, American President Donald Trump issued fresh threats to Tehran to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours on Saturday.

In a post on his Truth Social account, US President Donald Trump said, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them...Glory be to GOD!”

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Earlier, Trump extended the deadline to reopen the vital energy chokepoint by 10 days to April 6, citing optimism over ongoing Iran talks.

When Donald Trump and Israel kicked off Operation Epic Fury on February 28, the goals were clear: dismantle Iran's missiles, gut its navy, and block nuclear ambitions. Over a month in, those aims have flipped repeatedly, expanding, contracting, even clashing.

In week five, Trump insisted the war had "nothing to do with oil," then flipped to suggesting the US "take the oil & make a fortune." He's swung from calling victory imminent to promising weeks of infrastructure pounding.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he veered from letting others reopen it post-US exit to claiming Washington could "easily" manage it alone.

Earlier, the US transmitted a 15-point plan to Iran via backchannels through Pakistan. Tehran promptly rejected Washington's demands and countered with its own 5-point proposal for potential negotiations.

US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28 have intensified into asymmetric warfare, with goals evolving from regime change to securing the Strait of Hormuz, the war's central flashpoint for global maritime trade. This vital route handles nearly 20% of world commerce, now crippled by Iran's blockade.



 

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