$5.6 billion in two days: Why Iran war is becoming an expensive conflict for US | Explained

US-Iran conflict: Tensions have been simmering in the Middle East since the United States launched major strikes against Iranian targets earlier this month as part of a joint military campaign with Israel aimed at degrading Tehran’s military and nuclear capabilities. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in the strike. Meanwhile, a report has emerged stating that the first two days of US military strikes on Iran cost about $5.6 billion in munitions alone.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has also said the American campaign against Iran would end “very soon.”

IANS reported that, according to US officials cited by The Washington Post, the Pentagon burned through roughly $5.6 billion worth of munitions during the initial assault. This has raised concerns among lawmakers that American forces are rapidly consuming scarce stocks of advanced weaponry.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The estimate is based on information shared with Congress and reflects the value of advanced weapons used in the opening phase of the campaign. Meanwhile, it has intensified the debate in Washington about how long the US can sustain such a high-intensity military operation, the report added.

Notably, the figure covers only the first two days of combat. The report further added that it does not include the broader operational costs of sustaining troops in the region, deploying the forces, or even maintaining the aircraft and naval assets.

As per IANS, officials told the newspaper that the estimate was shared with Congress as the administration prepares to seek additional funding to sustain the military campaign. The pace of strikes has already raised concerns on Capitol Hill that the US military could deplete its stockpiles of high-end munitions, The Washington Post reported.

Furthermore, the officials have also warned that an extended conflict in Iran could put a strain on the inventories, which were already affected by years of supplying weapons to Ukraine and maintaining military commitments in Asia.

Moving of military resources

The report stated that some US defence planners have started shifting resources from other regions to sustain the operation in the Middle East. According to The Washington Post, parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system have been moved from South Korea to the region.

Moreover, the Pentagon has also drawn from stocks of advanced Patriot interceptors. Defence experts say such moves carry strategic risks.

Mark Cancian, who tracks US weapons inventories, warned that diverting air-defence systems could weaken American readiness in other theatres. “The more THAADs and Patriots you shoot, the more risk you assume in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine,” he noted, according to The Washington Post.

Trump on Iran conflict

At a Florida news conference, Trump said the military campaign had already destroyed major elements of Iran’s military capability and leadership.

“No. But I think soon,” Trump said when asked how long the conflict might last. “Very soon.”

Trump said the United States had already severely degraded Iran’s military structure, including its naval power, missile systems, and drone capability.

“We've struck over 5,000 targets to date,” Trump said. He also claimed the Iranian navy had been largely destroyed. “Most of Iran's naval power has been sunk,” he said.

Trump said US forces were also targeting the country’s drone and missile manufacturing networks.

The US President has also warned Iran against attempting to disrupt global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Middle East tensions

This report comes as US forces have launched several strikes across Iran since the start of the operation. The conflict has also resulted in many civilian and military casualties.

Seven American service members have died since the conflict began, including six killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait and another who died after being wounded in an attack in Saudi Arabia, according to US officials cited in media reports.

In another notable development, Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei.

(with IANS inputs)

Also read- Military operation in Iran to end 'very soon'? US President Trump says...