$5.8 billion and counting: How America's naval blockade is strangling Iran's oil economy

A United States naval blockade of Iranian ports has slashed the country's crude oil exports to their lowest level in at least six years, costing Tehran an estimated $5.8 billion in lost revenues over April and May alone and raising serious questions about how long Iran can sustain its wartime economy.

The blockade, which Washington launched on 13th April as part of President Donald Trump's effort to pressure Iran into accepting terms for a peace deal, has dramatically curtailed the Islamic Republic's most vital source of income. Iran has condemned the measure as illegal, describing the American seizure of ships around its ports as outright piracy.

The numbers tell a stark story. Iranian crude oil and condensate exports, which averaged around 1.84 million barrels per day in March, collapsed to below 300,000 barrels per day in May. At a conservative price estimate of $90 a barrel, that translates to roughly $27 million a day in May, compared to approximately $165 million a day in March. Iran's oil revenues last month were, by that measure, around 84 per cent lower than they were just two months earlier.

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The irony is that Iran initially gained from the very disruption it helped create. After Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz to most nations' shipping following the outbreak of US-Israeli attacks on 28th February, global oil and gas prices surged sharply. Iran continued moving its own crude through the strait while rival Gulf exporters, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, found themselves largely locked out. Higher prices and fewer competitors briefly worked in Tehran's favour.

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That advantage evaporated once the American blockade took hold. Oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz account for roughly 80 per cent of Iran's total crude sales, and with that route now effectively blocked, the country has been left with oil it cannot move and buyers it cannot reach, chief among them China, its largest customer.

Iran is still producing oil, but with nowhere to send it, the crude is piling up. Around 147 million barrels of Iranian oil are currently sitting in floating storage on tankers at sea. Of that total, approximately 67 million barrels are stranded inside the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, unable to cross the US blockade line.

The deeper question now is one of endurance. The blockade is, at its core, a battle over which side can absorb economic pain for longer. Lower oil revenues will gradually erode Iran's capacity to fund military operations and sustain its wartime economy. But the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas normally passes, has also kept major Gulf producers from exporting at full capacity, pushing energy prices higher globally and adding strain to an already pressured world economy. The costs, in other words, are not Iran's alone to bear.

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