At least five people have been killed and 41 others are still missing after a ferry carrying around 250 passengers and crew caught fire off Madura Island in Indonesia on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The vessel, KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2, was sailing from Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya to Makassar on Sulawesi Island when the captain reported a fire several hours into the journey. Communication with the ferry was lost shortly afterward, officials added.
The Surabaya Search and Rescue Office reported that the ferry was located approximately 19 nautical miles north of Sapudi Island. The vessel was almost completely engulfed in flames, with passengers gathered on the bridge and at the bow awaiting evacuation.
EVAKUASI KM MUTIARA SENTOSA, PENUMPANG NEKAT LONCAT!— Daeng Info (@Daeng_Info) August 2, 2026
KM Mutiara Sentosa 2 rute Surabaya–Makassar terbakar di perairan utara Sumenep, Madura, Minggu (2/8/2026). Sekitar 250 person on board (POB) dievakuasi setelah api melahap hampir seluruh bagian kapal.https://t.co/NfxQhb0eG1 pic.twitter.com/7u2keTEyUx
Several nearby vessels joined the rescue effort. "TB Hasnur 26 and the British Mentor are assisting in evacuating passengers who jumped from KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2. Four vessels are now alongside the ferry," said Nanang Sigit, head of the Surabaya Search and Rescue Office.
A rescue vessel, SAR 249 Permadi, was heading to the scene but was expected to take approximately six hours to arrive.
Videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the upper decks as flames spread through the ferry.
Passengers wearing life jackets were seen gathered on one side of the vessel, with some jumping into the water. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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