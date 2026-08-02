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5 dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off Indonesia's Madura Island

At least five people were killed and 41 remain missing after Indonesia's KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 ferry caught fire off Madura Island, triggering a large-scale rescue operation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
5 dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off Indonesia's Madura Island
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@WeatherMonitors

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5 dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off Indonesia's Madura Island
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