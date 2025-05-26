5 Different Types Of Pizza From Different Parts Of The World

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most beloved foods worldwide, originating from Italy but evolving uniquely across various cultures. While the classic Italian pizza is famous globally, many countries have added their own twist, creating distinctive styles that reflect local tastes, ingredients, and traditions. Let’s take a delicious journey around the world to explore some of the most popular and unique types of pizza.

1. Italian Pizza – The Original Classic

Neapolitan Pizza

Originating from Naples, Italy, this is the traditional pizza most people think of. It features a thin, soft crust with a slightly charred edge, topped simply with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and olive oil. The simplicity highlights high-quality ingredients and craftsmanship.

Roman Pizza

In Rome, the pizza crust tends to be thinner and crispier than Neapolitan style. Roman pizzas are often rectangular and served by weight in pizzerias. Toppings can be creative, ranging from seasonal vegetables to various cheeses and cured meats.

2. American Pizza – Bold and Loaded

New York-Style Pizza

Known for its large, foldable slices with a thin, crispy crust, New York-style pizza often comes with a generous amount of tomato sauce and mozzarella. It’s the classic “street pizza,” perfect for eating on the go.

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

This pizza is practically a pie. It has a thick, buttery crust that lines a deep pan, layered with cheese, chunky tomato sauce, and various toppings. The order of layers is reversed compared to typical pizzas, with cheese on the bottom and sauce on top.

California-Style Pizza

Known for its innovative and fresh toppings, California-style pizza incorporates ingredients like arugula, goat cheese, smoked salmon, and avocado, focusing on gourmet and health-conscious choices.

3. Middle Eastern Pizza – Flatbread Delights

Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)

Often called Turkish pizza, Lahmacun is a thin flatbread topped with minced meat (usually lamb or beef), vegetables, herbs, and spices. It’s typically rolled up and eaten with fresh lemon juice and parsley.

Manakish (Lebanese Pizza)

Manakish is a traditional Lebanese flatbread topped with za’atar (a mixture of thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac), cheese, or ground meat. It’s a popular breakfast food and snack.

4. Asian Pizza – Fusion Flavors

Japanese Okonomiyaki

Though not a pizza in the classic sense, okonomiyaki is often referred to as “Japanese pizza.” It’s a savory pancake filled with cabbage, meat, seafood, and topped with mayonnaise, okonomiyaki sauce, and bonito flakes.

Korean Pizza

Korean-style pizzas often blend sweet and savory elements, with toppings like bulgogi beef, sweet potato mousse, and kimchi. Some Korean pizzas also use unique cheeses and sauces, creating an exciting fusion of flavors.

5. Latin American Pizza – Spicy and Flavorful

Argentinian Fugazza

Inspired by Italian focaccia, fugazza is a thick, soft bread pizza topped with onions, olives, and sometimes cheese. It’s a popular street food in Buenos Aires.

Brazilian Pizza

Brazilian pizzas tend to be thin-crusted but loaded with diverse toppings, including local favorites like catupiry cheese, hearts of palm, corn, and even tropical fruits like pineapple and banana.