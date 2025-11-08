Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981495https://zeenews.india.com/world/5-indian-nationals-kidnapped-mali-kobri-jihadist-unrest-al-qaeda-2981495.html
NewsWorld
5 INDIAN NATIONALS KIDNAPPED IN MALI

Five Indians Kidnapped In Mali By Gunmen; Terror Link Suspected Amid Al Qaeda Unrest

Five Indian nationals working on an electrification project were kidnapped by gunmen in Mali's Kobri region. The abduction is linked to rising jihadist unrest by Al-Qaeda-linked groups like JNIM.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 08:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five Indians Kidnapped In Mali By Gunmen; Terror Link Suspected Amid Al Qaeda UnrestREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Gunmen abducted five Indian nationals working for a company engaged in electrification projects in Mali near Kobri, in the western part of the country, on Thursday. The abduction has highlighted the worsening security crisis and surging jihadist violence plaguing the West African nation.

A representative of the company confirmed to news agency AFP on Friday that the five workers were kidnapped. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction yet.

Mounting Turmoil In Junta-Ruled Mali

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The kidnapping is the latest in a line of security setbacks for Mali, now ruled by a military junta following two coups in 2020 and 2021. The country has emerged as the epicenter of a regional crisis fanned by powerful militant groups.

Terror Links: The surging unrest is largely blamed on organized criminal groups and jihadists linked to major international terror networks that include the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) and the Islamic State group.

Company Response: Immediately after the kidnapping, the company relocated its other Indian employees to the capital, Bamako, for safety.

Wider Crisis: The continuous security crisis therefore severely worsened the economic environment in Mali as JNIM recently imposed a suffocating fuel blockade on the major cities of the country, including its capital.

Foreigners Remain Key Targets

Foreign nationals are commonly kidnapped in Mali, which has been torn by conflict and instability since 2012. Just weeks ago, JNIM militants kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako. Those victims were reportedly released last week for a hefty ransom of at least $50 million, according to sources close to the negotiations. The fate of the five freshly kidnapped Indian workers is still unknown as authorities and the company are working on their release.

ALSO READ | Delhi Government, MCD Stagger Office Hours Starting November 15; Check New Timings Here

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe