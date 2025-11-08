Five Indians Kidnapped In Mali By Gunmen; Terror Link Suspected Amid Al Qaeda Unrest

Gunmen abducted five Indian nationals working for a company engaged in electrification projects in Mali near Kobri, in the western part of the country, on Thursday. The abduction has highlighted the worsening security crisis and surging jihadist violence plaguing the West African nation.

A representative of the company confirmed to news agency AFP on Friday that the five workers were kidnapped. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction yet.

Mounting Turmoil In Junta-Ruled Mali

The kidnapping is the latest in a line of security setbacks for Mali, now ruled by a military junta following two coups in 2020 and 2021. The country has emerged as the epicenter of a regional crisis fanned by powerful militant groups.

Terror Links: The surging unrest is largely blamed on organized criminal groups and jihadists linked to major international terror networks that include the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) and the Islamic State group.

Company Response: Immediately after the kidnapping, the company relocated its other Indian employees to the capital, Bamako, for safety.

Wider Crisis: The continuous security crisis therefore severely worsened the economic environment in Mali as JNIM recently imposed a suffocating fuel blockade on the major cities of the country, including its capital.

Foreigners Remain Key Targets

Foreign nationals are commonly kidnapped in Mali, which has been torn by conflict and instability since 2012. Just weeks ago, JNIM militants kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako. Those victims were reportedly released last week for a hefty ransom of at least $50 million, according to sources close to the negotiations. The fate of the five freshly kidnapped Indian workers is still unknown as authorities and the company are working on their release.

