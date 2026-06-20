/5 killed in Israel strike in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire, 2nd attack in two days

At least five people were killed after Israel launched fresh strikes on Southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, just hours after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group took effect.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out multiple strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying several residential buildings and homes.
Israeli artillery also shelled Nabatieh and its surrounding areas before dawn.
The attacks came despite Israel and Hezbollah agreeing to a ceasefire on Friday following a sharp escalation in hostilities.
The strikes come amid the announced ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. According to a U.S official, the truce was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Friday.
The reported deaths and strikes have raised immediate concerns about the stability of the newly brokered ceasefire, which was mediated with involvement from the United States and Qatar.
This latest violence occurred in one of the main areas of recent fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
The ceasefire had been expected to bring an end to more than nine months of intense cross-border conflict that intensified dramatically in recent weeks.
This is a developing news story, furhter details are awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.