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5 killed in Israel strike in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire, 2nd attack in two days

The attacks came despite Israel and Hezbollah agreeing to a ceasefire on Friday following a sharp escalation in hostilities.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
5 killed in Israel strike in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire, 2nd attack in two days
Image Credit: IANS

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