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5 killed in shooting in northern Germany; 2 people taken into custody, say police

At least five people were killed in a shooting near a youth facility in the northern German town of Stade, triggering a major police operation and the arrest of two suspects.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
5 killed in shooting in northern Germany; 2 people taken into custody, say police
Image Credit: X/@wethepeople99x

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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