New Delhi: At least five soldiers were shot and injured in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart, a major US Army installation in southeast Georgia, according to an official social media post from the base.

The suspect has been identified as Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the base, said Major General John Lubas, commanding general of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. Radford reportedly used a personal handgun to open fire on fellow soldiers.

"I can confirm it was not a military weapon. And we believe it was a personal handgun," Lubas stated during a press conference held Wednesday (local time).

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. "We're still not certain about the motivation, but again, he's been interviewed by Army investigators, and we believe we'll gain more information here shortly," Lubas added.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Radford has previously been arrested locally for driving under the influence.

A lockdown of Fort Stewart was initiated at 11:04 a.m. (local time) and was lifted later in the afternoon.

"All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," the base confirmed.

Officials reported that all five injured soldiers were in stable condition by the afternoon and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Fort Stewart, located approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest U.S. Army post east of the Mississippi River.

The FBI's Atlanta division announced via social media that its Savannah office is working closely with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division. The incident remains under active investigation.