/50 years in space and still alive: Voyager 1 that changed how we see the Solar System

New Delhi: In November this year, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft will cross another major milestone. Launched nearly five decades ago, the probe is expected to reach a distance of one light-day from earth (the distance light travels in 24 hours that is roughly 26 billion kilometres).
The achievement will make Voyager 1 one of the most extraordinary machines ever built. But what continues to surprise scientists is something else – the spacecraft is still working, and it is still sending information back to earth.
Originally built for a mission expected to last about five years, Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, have spent almost half a century travelling through space. Along the way, they have transformed humanity’s understanding of the Solar System and opened a window into a region of space no spacecraft had ever explored before.
What makes the story even more surprising is the technology behind it.
Voyager's longevity becomes even more impressive when viewed against the technology available when it was built. The spacecraft's computers have roughly the same amount of memory as a modern car key fob, a fact often cited to illustrate how advanced the mission was for its era.
The mission was launched when scientists were expanding humanity's reach across the Solar System.
In 1962, NASA's Mariner 2 became the first successful mission to Venus. Three years later, Mariner 4 flew past Mars and sent back the first close-up images of another planet.
Plans for an even more ambitious mission began to develop after American aerospace engineer Gary Flandro identified a rare planetary alignment due in the late 1970s. The positioning of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune meant a spacecraft could use their gravity to gain speed and visit all four giant planets. Scientists called the idea the “Grand Tour”.
At the time, knowledge of these distant worlds was limited. Space historian and author Amy Shira Teitel has said that while ancient Greek astronomers knew of Jupiter and Saturn, they appeared only as points of light in the night sky. Voyager changed that picture by turning distant and blurry objects into detailed worlds familiar to students and classrooms around the world.
NASA's earlier Pioneer missions had demonstrated that spacecraft could cross the asteroid belt and communicate across enormous distances. Voyager was built to go further.
The probes were officially intended for a five-year mission to study Jupiter and Saturn. Scientists involved in the project later acknowledged that the spacecraft had been built with extra durability in mind, allowing them to continue operating long after their original mission objectives had been completed.
The twin spacecraft began their journey in 1977, with Voyager 2 launching in August and Voyager 1 following in September.
The spacecraft soon began transforming scientists' understanding of the Solar System.
Voyager 1 discovered active volcanoes on Jupiter's moon Io, the first volcanic activity ever observed beyond earth. It also detected lightning on Jupiter, another first outside our planet.
Voyager 2 provided evidence suggesting that Jupiter's moon Europa may conceal a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust. The possibility of water beneath the surface continues to drive scientific interest because it could offer conditions suitable for life.
Scientists involved in the mission have described their amazement when the first images of Io arrived. The colourful and dynamic moon challenged earlier assumptions and revealed how diverse planetary moons could be compared with earth's own moon.
NASA later extended Voyager 2's mission to Uranus and Neptune. Completing the Grand Tour that scientists had envisioned years earlier, the spacecraft flew past Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989.
The Voyager probes achieved their success through a combination of engineering skill and innovative planning.
Using a technique known as a gravitational slingshot, the spacecraft used the gravity of each planet they visited to gain speed and adjust their trajectory. This reduced the journey to Neptune from an estimated 30 years to only 12.
Both probes operate using plutonium-based nuclear batteries. Those power supplies lose about four watts of energy every year, forcing engineers to gradually switch off instruments to conserve power.
In 1990, Voyager 1 captured one of the most famous images in scientific history before its camera was permanently shut down. Looking back from beyond Neptune, it photographed earth as a tiny dot suspended in the darkness of space.
The image became known as the “Pale Blue Dot”.
The concept originated with astronomer Carl Sagan, who used the image to remind people that every human being who has ever lived shares that small world, and that the photograph offered a powerful reason to care for the planet.
In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to leave the Sun's heliosphere and enter interstellar space. Voyager 2 followed six years later.
Even now, both probes continue sending information about magnetic fields and conditions in the space between stars.
Scientists working on the mission describe Voyager as the only instrument presently making direct observations of the interstellar medium. They compare the effort to studying an ocean by entering it rather than observing it from afar.
NASA expects at least one scientific instrument on each spacecraft to continue operating into the 2030s. Mission teams have said they will keep the project running for as long as possible and have no plans to switch the spacecraft off. They prefer to let Voyager continue operating until it can no longer function on its own.
The spacecraft carry more than scientific equipment. Each holds a 12-inch gold-plated record containing greetings in 55 languages, 115 images and sounds from earth, including thunder and music from different cultures and eras.
The records were created as a message from humanity to any intelligent life that might one day encounter the probes. Scientists involved with the project believe the golden records could survive for a billion years, potentially outlasting humanity itself.
The spacecraft may also carry a more personal message. During the 1970s, one scientist admitted to carving his initials onto an instrument he had helped build. Years later, he joked that there was little anyone could do about it now.
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