/57-year-old Indian-origin Google techie shot dead by husband in US, son injured

An Indian-American woman and senior technology executive at Google was shot dead by her husband in Georgia, United States. Their son also sustained a gunshot wound during the alleged domestic violence incident.
The accused, 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien, was arrested on Tuesday night at the family home in Cobb County, near Atlanta. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre, local media reported.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 8:00 pm local time at a residence in Smyrna, Georgia.
Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the home with gunshot wounds. She succumbed to her injuries.
The couple’s 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was discovered outside the house with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment by emergency responders.
According to local news reports citing the Cobb County Police Department, Kirk Wrzesien has been charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police have described the incident as domestic violence and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the shooting, nor have they provided any updates on Jason’s medical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not announced any additional arrests or identified a possible motive.
Who was Sheetal Wrzesien
Sheetal Wrzesien was an engineering leader at Google with more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of technology roles.
Prior to joining Google, she led mobile and digital transformation initiatives for HomeDepot.com, where she contributed to the growth and expansion of the company’s digital home decor and furnishings business.
Throughout her career, she held several senior technical leadership positions in the weather and financial technology sectors.
Her areas of expertise included strategic leadership, organizational transformation, mobile and web technologies, marketing technology, and e-commerce.
Raised in England, India, and Ghana, she later moved to the United States to pursue a degree in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and their two children, Jason and Jessica.
She was also a named inventor on two software patents, served on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing, and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.