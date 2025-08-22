574 Drones, 40 Missiles: Russia Unleashes Devastation on Ukraine, Europe Holds Its Breath As Kyiv Burns

Kyiv: Russia has carried out its most intense aerial assault in weeks on Ukraine, even as diplomatic moves are underway to push peace talks. Moscow launched 574 drones and 40 missiles in a massive overnight attack. The strikes targeted several regions, including the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv.

Local officials confirmed that one person was killed in Lviv after drones and missiles struck residential areas. In the southwestern Transcarpathia region, at least 15 people were reported injured. Emergency crews worked through the night to contain fires and rescue survivors from damaged buildings.

The scale of the bombardment shook Europe and triggered renewed alarm across NATO capitals. Ukrainian authorities called it a reminder of why efforts to end the conflict remain critical.

Talks Under Trump’s Mediation

The strikes came as diplomatic channels opened under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the attacks highlighted the urgency of ending the war through dialogue.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Kyiv’s readiness for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He suggested Switzerland or Austria as neutral venues and also signalled openness to a meeting in Istanbul.

The possibility of a Putin-Zelensky meeting emerged after Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Following the summit, the U.S. president hosted Zelensky along with European leaders in Washington. He even floated the idea of a trilateral meeting in his presence, though he later indicated he may step aside to allow both leaders to meet directly.

Ukraine’s Defense Response

Ukraine’s Air Force said that between Thursday night and Friday morning, Russian forces launched a total of 614 drones and missiles combined. Ukrainian defense units claimed to have intercepted 577 of them.

Military analysts described it as the largest air raid since July, with Russia extending its strikes beyond eastern battle zones. While Moscow usually focuses on eastern strongholds, the new wave of attacks also targeted cities in the west, emphasising the widening scope of the campaign.

Despite the bombardment, Kyiv reaffirmed its commitment to negotiations, stressing that military escalation only strengthens the case for diplomacy.