5G is knocking in Pakistan, but how ready is the country compared to India?

New Delhi: Pakistan is preparing for its first steps into the 5G era, with regulators indicating that a launch window could open within the coming months. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a large share of smartphones already in use can technically support 5G networks, though this claim continues to draw scrutiny from industry observers.

Regulatory estimates suggest that close to 80 percent of smartphones in the country are compatible with the frequency bands required for 5G services. This assessment is largely based on handset specifications rather than on-field performance. Telecom analysts are cautious, arguing that actual readiness will only become clear once spectrum is allocated and live networks begin operating. Compatibility on paper does not always translate into seamless user experience.

The next important milestone is the long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, which Islamabad expects to hold by the end of February. Authorities have declared 2025-26 as the country’s national 5G transaction phase. A policy framework is already in place, and telecom operators are preparing both financial and technical bids. The outcome of the auction will decide how quickly 5G moves from announcement to daily use.

The auction process began with an information memorandum issued on January 9, 2026. Spectrum bands ranging from 700 MHz to 3500 MHz are on offer, each designed to serve a specific role. Lower-frequency bands promise broader coverage across regions, while mid-band spectrum is intended to support high data demand in urban areas.

Regulators have stated that users should see minimum download speeds of around 50 megabits per second once 5G services begin. For Pakistan, this would mean a noticeable improvement over present mobile internet performance. Average mobile speeds in the country are low, especially outside major cities.

Mid-band frequencies such as 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz are expected to play a central role in strengthening city networks. These bands can manage heavy data usage and are likely to be deployed first in dense urban centres. Telecom planners see cities as proving grounds before any wider national expansion.

Officials also anticipate indirect benefits for existing 4G users. Additional spectrum capacity can ease congestion on present networks. With reduced load, average 4G speeds could noticeably rise. Pakistan’s present average 4G speed hovers around four megabits per second, with internal projections suggesting it could improve to 20 or even 25 megabits per second once 5G rollout begins.

Infrastructure readiness is one of the biggest challenges. Authorities expect initial 5G services to start in major cities within six to seven months. Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta are among the first locations identified. Auction conditions require telecom operators to upgrade fibre-to-site infrastructure, increasing coverage from 20 percent to 60 percent. Strong fibre backbones are essential for stable and fast mobile broadband.

The regional contrast becomes clearer when viewed along with India’s progress. Across the border, India has already moved deep into the 5G phase. Official data from the telecom regulator and the communications ministry shows the country approaching 40 crore 5G users by January 2026. This scale places India among the world’s largest 5G markets. It is supported by rapid network expansion and aggressive consumer adoption.

India also benefits from a strong 4G base. An estimated 70 to 80 crore users continue to rely on 4G networks. As coverage expands, many are gradually shifting to 5G. The transition is broad-based and happening gradually across urban and semi-urban regions.

Pakistan, by comparison, is firmly in the pre-launch stage. PTA data shows the country still depends almost entirely on 4G, with broadband users numbering around 13.8 crore. Commercial 5G services are yet to begin, and the focus is on completing the auction process and setting rollout timelines.

Speed comparisons highlight the gap between the two neighbours. Global network reports for 2025-26 place India’s average 4G speeds between 15 and 25 megabits per second, while Pakistan’s average falls between 5 and 15 megabits per second. On 5G, Indian users already experience average speeds of 250 to 300 megabits per second. Official estimates point to speeds of up to 50 megabits per second once services start.

Pakistan’s 5G journey has reached a decisive point. Policy commitments exist and timelines are now visible. What follows the spectrum auction will matter far more than announcements. Network build-out, infrastructure quality and execution on the ground will decide whether 5G is a promise on paper or becomes a dependable everyday service for users across the country.