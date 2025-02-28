Advertisement
NEPAL

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Kathmandu, Nepal

The earthquake in Nepal was recorded along the Kodari Highway in the Sindhupalchowk district.

|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 06:11 AM IST|Source: PTI
Trending Photos

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Kathmandu, Nepal Photo Credit: Freepik

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the quake.

The earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The Earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015, during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

