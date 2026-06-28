A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan early on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, adding that there was no risk of a tsunami. According to the JMA, the earthquake occurred at 5.21 am local time at a depth of 41 kilometres.
The quake registered a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 (5-) on Japan's seismic intensity scale in Hachinohe City in Aomori Prefecture and Fudai Village in Iwate Prefecture. Tremors of varying intensity, ranging from 4 to 1, were felt across a wide area stretching from Hokkaido to the Kanto-Koshin region.
The JMA said the earthquake was caused by a reverse fault, with its pressure axis running from west-northwest to east-southeast.
As of 7.00 am local time, no aftershocks measuring seismic intensity 1 or above had been recorded.
The agency noted that the latest earthquake occurred in the same offshore area as the powerful June 25 quake, which recorded a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 (6+).
Authorities have advised residents in the affected region to remain alert for earthquakes of up to seismic intensity 6+ for about a week following the earlier tremor.
The JMA also warned that areas shaken by the recent earthquakes face an increased risk of rockfalls and landslides. It urged residents to stay vigilant for further seismic activity, while clarifying that the latest quake does not meet the criteria for issuing a warning for a major earthquake off the coast of Hokkaido and the Sanriku region.
Responding to the earthquake, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said there was "no concern for a tsunami" and confirmed that the government was continuing its response through the crisis management office set up after the June 25 earthquake.
"There is no concern for a tsunami," Takaichi said in a post on X.
"In this region, earthquakes have been continuing, and on the 25th, an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper occurred. As the government, we are continuing to address the situation through the crisis management office established at the Prime Minister's Office the other day, and I have once again issued instructions for grasping the damage situation, providing timely and accurate information to the public, and other measures," she added.
Acknowledging the series of earthquakes that have struck the region in recent days, the Prime Minister urged residents to remain cautious and continue taking necessary precautions in their daily lives.
(With ANI inputs)
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