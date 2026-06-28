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6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Iwate coast; no tsunami threat, says JMA

The quake registered a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 (5-) on Japan's seismic intensity scale in Hachinohe City in Aomori Prefecture and Fudai Village in Iwate Prefecture. Tremors of varying intensity, ranging from 4 to 1, were felt across a wide area stretching from Hokkaido to the Kanto-Koshin region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Iwate coast; no tsunami threat, says JMA
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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