Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944376https://zeenews.india.com/world/6-1-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-turkey-one-killed-2944376.html
NewsWorld
TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, One Killed

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, which killed one person, authorities said.

|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 08:26 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, One KilledRepresentative Image (IANS)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, which killed one person, authorities said. 

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported that the earthquake occurred in the Sindirgi district on Sunday at 7:53 p.m. local time (1653 GMT).

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old person died after being rescued by emergency teams, adding that many people were wounded and more than 15 buildings collapsed.

Footage aired by the NTV broadcaster showed a collapsed building, with people attempting to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X that the quake, which was also felt in Istanbul and nearby provinces, prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field inspections, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As of now, there are no reports of any adverse situation, and we are monitoring developments closely," he said.

Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake, according to images broadcast by Turkish media.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK