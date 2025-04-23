​6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Istanbul; No Damage Reported​

Earthquake in Istanbul: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul and nearby areas on Wednesday, shaking buildings and causing panic in Turkey’s largest city. The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, and its center was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul, in the Sea of Marmara, according to the United States Geological Survey. Turkey is located on two major fault lines, so earthquakes are common in the region. There were no immediate reports of damage, but people left buildings as the earthquake struck, shaking the city, which sits on both the European and Asian sides of the Bosphorus Strait.

Initial reports indicate no casualties or property damage. However, videos shared on social media showed people fleeing buildings in panic. On February 6, 2023, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by another strong tremor, hit 11 provinces in southern and southeastern Turkey.

The twin earthquakes destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings and resulted in the deaths of more than 53,000 people. In northern Syria, the disaster claimed the lives of another 6,000 individuals.