/6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai; 1 dead, 4 injured

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring four others, state media reported, citing emergency authorities.
The quake hit a high-altitude region in Haixi Prefecture at a depth of 10 km at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time (0906 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. State media said all workers at coal mines near the epicenter have been evacuated, while authorities continue to assess casualties and property damage.
A magnitude 6.3 #earthquake struck #Qinghai Province's Haixi prefecture at 17:06 on Tuesday, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center, as reported by CCTV. pic.twitter.com/ctYcBPGSSi— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2026
"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 16/06/2026 14:36:56 IST, Lat: 37.833 N, Long: 95.286 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," posted National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X.
https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/qFWFqAkPqg— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 16, 2026
Rescue teams are rushing to the site to search for anyone trapped and to evaluate the risk of secondary disasters, Xinhua reported.
China’s earthquake administration has activated an emergency response for the temblor, which was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 4.9.
China’s western provinces, including Qinghai, Sichuan, and Tibet, are highly prone to earthquakes because they lie along active tectonic fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian plates collide. This ongoing geological activity has caused several major earthquakes in the region over the years.
Seismologists have recorded multiple aftershocks following the main tremor, including one measuring approximately magnitude 5.0. Authorities are continuing to monitor seismic activity in the area.
Emergency response teams remain on alert as officials assess the situation and watch for further aftershocks.
Earlier today, a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 08:57 AM at a depth of 45 kilometres in Indonesia.
Local media outlet Jakarta Globe reported that residents evacuated their homes after the earthquake struck Palu and parts of Central Sulawesi on Tuesday.
This is the third strong earthquake to hit Asia in June.
Earlier on June 8, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
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