Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai; 1 dead, 4 injured

6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai; 1 dead, 4 injured

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's Qinghai province on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring four others, while triggering multiple aftershocks and emergency rescue operations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Qinghai; 1 dead, 4 injured
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
I asked Gemini to compare Rajdhani vs Vande Bharat scenic routes- Check deets
mobility19 min ago
2
Midnight Sun Destinations20 min ago
3
Technology news27 min ago
4
Forced conversion29 min ago
5
measles33 min ago