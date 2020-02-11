हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kabul attack

6 killed in Kabul car bomb blast

The blast occurred outside Marshal Fahim National Defense University when military cadets and university staff were arriving and waiting to enter the compound.

6 killed in Kabul car bomb blast
Pic source: PTI

Kabul: At least six people were killed and 12 others injured after a suicide bomb explosion took place outside a military university in Kabul on Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed.

"A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car at around 7 a.m. in Char Rahi Qambar locality, Police District 5. As a result, three military personnel and two civilians were killed and 12 people, including five civilians, sustained wounds," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi as saying.

The spokesman added that the number of casualties may change.

The blast occurred outside Marshal Fahim National Defense University when military cadets and university staff were arriving and waiting to enter the compound, witnesses told Xinhua.

The explosion also damaged several vehicles running along the busy road, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The same university was attacked by a suicide bomber last May. The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for that attack.

Kabul attack Afghanistan
