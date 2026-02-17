Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017692https://zeenews.india.com/world/6/24-partial-vision-in-imran-khans-right-eye-unaided-6/9-in-left-medical-board-report-3017692.html
NewsWorld6/24 partial vision in Imran Khans right eye unaided, 6/9 in left: Medical board report
IMRAN KHAN IN JAIL

'6/24 partial vision in Imran Khan's right eye unaided, 6/9 in left': Medical board report

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Opposition Leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas visited PIMS in Islamabad on Sunday, where doctors briefed them on Imran Khan's condition. Even Imran Khan's personal physicians were briefed over a phone call.

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 06:04 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'6/24 partial vision in Imran Khan's right eye unaided, 6/9 in left': Medical board reportFormer Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was examined by a team of doctors at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, and the report highlighted a 6/24 partial vision in the right eye and 6/9 in the left eye unaided, Dawn reported.

According to the report, with glasses, Khan's vision was 6/9 partial in the right eye and 6/6 in the left eye.

In standard eye test measurements, 6/6 vision indicates that someone can clearly see at a distance of six metres what a person with typical eyesight is expected to see at the same distance. By contrast, 6/9 vision means that at six metres, the person can only make out details that someone with normal vision could see from nine metres away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per Dawn, the medical board comprised of Dr. Prof. Nadeem Qureshi, the head of the vitreoretinal department at the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi, and Dr. Prof. M. Arif, the head of the ophthalmology department at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

A slit lamp examination showed that the "cornea was clear bilaterally" and there were "no cells in the anterior chamber."

The report further stated that in the right eye, the vitreous was clear with a "few fibrillar opacities seen, no cells appreciated." "Mild intragel haemorrhage seen at 6 o'clock periphery," the report said.

"Moderately dense retinal haemorrhages in all four quadrants. Four to five cotton wool spots seen in different quadrants. Resolving macular oedema is seen. Foveal contour visible. Retina is attached," the report added, according to Dawn.

The results of the optical coherence tomography (OCT) test said that in the right eye, the macular oedema was "resolving and reduced". "Central macular thickness reduced from 550 to 350," the OCT test findings added.

According to the report, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Opposition Leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas visited PIMS in Islamabad on Sunday, where doctors briefed them on Imran Khan's condition. Even Imran Khan's personal physicians were briefed over a phone call.

However, earlier, PTI leader Latif Khosa formally approached Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, expressing serious reservations over the manner in which incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was examined by a medical team. His letter highlighted deep concerns regarding the former premier's check-up, which reportedly took place in "secrecy" at the Adiala jail.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global AI summit New Delhi
India hosts Global AI Summit, focuses on ‘people, planet and progress’
Technology
Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India with discount; Check specs, price
India Super 8 Matches in T20 WC 2026
India's Super 8 matches in T20 WC 2026: Know Who Surya & Co. will face
J&K digital investment scam
J&K police bust major digital investment scam in Ganderbal: Rs 209 cr traced
Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
J&K: Indian army hosts Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
Digital hawala network J&K
Digital Hawala racket busted in J&K; Over 8,000 mule accounts frozen
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao explains viral new look, detailing his transformation for...
Rekha Gupta
‘Time for results, not politics’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes on Opposition
Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 WC 2026
Pathum Nissanka's 100 sinks Australia; SL reach Super 8, Aus all but out
Tamil Nadu BJP chief
Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises for remark on actor Trisha after backlash