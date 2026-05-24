60-day ceasefire, enriched Uranium, no toll for Hormuz and lifting sanctions- What is inside the US-Iran peace deal ‘close to signing’

According to reports citing U.S. officials and mediators, the United States and Iran are close to finalising a deal and ‘signing’ that would extend the ongoing ceasefire for 60 days. According to several reports, this interim agreement aims to de-escalate tensions, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease some economic pressures on Iran, and lay the groundwork for longer-term talks on Iran's nuclear program.

US Presdient DOnald Trump announced via a Truth Social Post, “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries.”

Also Read: Trump says Iran peace deal 'largely negotiated' as Tehran commits to give up enriched Uranium- Report

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What are the key elements of the US-Iran deal?

According to reports by Axios and Reuters, the key elements of the yet-to-be-signed deal between Iran and the US are:

60-Day Ceasefire Extension and Regional De-escalation: The agreement would extend the current pause in hostilities. It includes commitments to end fighting involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel would reportedly retain the right to respond to threats.

The agreement would extend the current pause in hostilities. It includes commitments to end fighting involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel would reportedly retain the right to respond to threats. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz with No Tolls: Iran would clear mines it had deployed in the strait, allowing ships to pass freely without tolls. This is a central demand to restore global oil flows disrupted by the conflict. In exchange, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran would clear mines it had deployed in the strait, allowing ships to pass freely without tolls. This is a central demand to restore global oil flows disrupted by the conflict. In exchange, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports. Iranian Oil Sales and Sanctions Relief: Iran would be permitted to sell oil more freely during the 60-day period. The US would issue some sanctions waivers to support this.

Iran would be permitted to sell oil more freely during the 60-day period. The US would issue some sanctions waivers to support this. Negotiations on broader lifting of sanctions and unfreezing Iranian funds overseas could also begin, though US officials have indicated tangible concessions would be required first.

Nuclear Program Commitments: Iran would commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. It would negotiate the suspension of its uranium enrichment program and the removal or handling of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran has reportedly provided verbal assurances on the scope of these concessions through mediators. Details on implementation would be worked out in subsequent talks.

Iran would commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. It would negotiate the suspension of its uranium enrichment program and the removal or handling of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran has reportedly provided verbal assurances on the scope of these concessions through mediators. Details on implementation would be worked out in subsequent talks. The deal is described as a phased approach: an initial memorandum to formally pause conflict and reopen the strait, followed by a window of around 30-60 days for deeper negotiations on a broader, more permanent agreement.

Also Read: The ‘Gasoline' effect: US Senator warns that ‘any deal’ with Iran can fuel militancy in Lebanon and Iraq

Iran says differences remain

Iranian officials have acknowledged progress but highlighted remaining differences, and some Iranian media have pushed back on aspects of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

This interim framework aims to stabilise energy markets, reduce immediate escalation risks, and create space for diplomacy, particularly Iran's nuclear activities. There have been no official announcements from either Iran or the US.



