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61 killed, over 1,400 injured after strong quake in Philippines

The NDRRMC earlier said the quake has affected more than 75,300 households, or over 346,000 people, and more than 45,000 affected residents have been displaced, with over 12,600 houses sustaining damage.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
61 killed, over 1,400 injured after strong quake in Philippines
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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