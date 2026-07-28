Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami alert issued | Watch

7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami alert issued | Watch

Japan's meteorological authorities warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre could reach parts of the Kyushu coastline and urged residents to stay away from coastal areas. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami alert issued | Watch
Image Credit: (Left- @GWarMonitor/X, Right- @geotechwar/X)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shilpa Shetty refutes false reservation statements, says,' Completely fabricated'
Shilpa Shetty24 min ago
2
Sara Ali Khan28 min ago
3
Japan earthquake28 min ago
4
Commonwealth Games 202633 min ago
5
Stress management49 min ago