/7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; Tsunami alert issued | Watch

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Hyuganada Sea off the eastern coast of Kyushu, Japan's southern main island, on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory for parts of the region. The quake's epicentre was located near Nichinan at a shallow depth of around 30 kilometres, increasing the intensity of ground shaking.
Japan's meteorological authorities warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre could reach parts of the Kyushu coastline and urged residents to stay away from coastal areas and river mouths. Officials also cautioned that strong aftershocks could follow the main tremor.
The Cabinet Office said in a post on X, "An earthquake occurred in the Kumamoto region of Kumamoto Prefecture, registering a maximum seismic intensity of 7. Residents in areas where the shaking was strong, in addition to information from the national government and local authorities, please check reliable sources such as television, radio, and the internet, and act calmly."
Japan's Cabinet Office also issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea following the earthquake.
"[Tsunami Advisory] 16:29 JST on 28 Jul 2026, A tsunami advisory has been issued for Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea. Leave coastal areas immediately and stay away until the advisory is lifted," it said.
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:57:22 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 32.643°N and longitude 130.985°E at a depth of 70 kilometres.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 28/07/2026 12:57:22 IST, Lat: 32.643 N, Long: 130.985 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Japan."
According to The Japan Times, a strong 6 on the Shindo scale was observed in the cities of Yatsushiro, Uto and the towns of Mashiki and Misato, as well as the city of Kumamoto's Minami Ward.
Electricity supply was disrupted to about 45,600 households in Kumamoto Prefecture following the quake, according to Kyushu Electric.
The earthquake struck just over a decade after the devastating April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, which killed 278 people and injured around 2,800 others. The disaster caused extensive damage across the prefecture, including severe structural damage to the historic Kumamoto Castle, where restoration work is expected to continue until 2052.
BREAKING: 7.1 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES SOUTHERN JAPAN: A powerful 7.1-magnitude quake has struck the Hyuganada Sea off the eastern coast of Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island. The epicenter is located near Nichinan at a shallow depth of ~30km, triggering tsunami warnings… pic.twitter.com/M2hvJm0shH— Global War Monitor (@GWarMonitor) July 28, 2026
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, while authorities began assessing the impact. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities had been reported at nearby nuclear power plants following the earthquake.
(with ANI inputs)
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