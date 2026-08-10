/7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Colombia; tremors felt across Ecuador and Panama

A strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, sending tremors across several parts of the country and raising concerns in areas close to the Venezuela border.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at around 7:34 am local time, about 5 km east of San Jose del Palmar in Colombia’s Choco department. The quake was recorded at a depth of approximately 107 km.
The tremors were felt in several parts of Colombia, including areas located far from the epicentre. Early reports also indicated that the shaking was felt beyond Colombia, including towards the Venezuela border.
The latest earthquake comes as Venezuela continues to deal with the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.
The death toll from the twin earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 6,125, according to an official update released by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.
The update, posted on Rodriguez’s Telegram channel on Monday, said 6,462 people have been rescued so far, while 60,992 people have received hospital treatment.
Authorities have also handed over 287 homes to families affected by the earthquakes and assessed 43,679 buildings across the country.
The two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela on June 24. Their epicentres were located in the western state of Yaracuy and the central state of La Guaira, respectively.
La Guaira, the coastal state that suffered the most damage, continues to house 10,981 people in shelters. Another 6,133 people are in shelters in Caracas, while 1,323 are sheltered in the central state of Miranda.
Meanwhile, Venezuela continues its recovery efforts; acting President Delcy Rodriguez has thanked 28 countries for providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquakes.
The latest earthquake in Colombia has therefore come at a time when the wider region is still dealing with the impact of a devastating seismic disaster in Venezuela.
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