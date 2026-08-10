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7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Colombia; tremors felt across Ecuador and Panama

The latest earthquake comes as neighbouring Venezuela continues to deal with the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Colombia; tremors felt across Ecuador and Panama
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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