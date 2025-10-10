7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Alert Issued
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and urge residents in coastal areas to seek higher ground. Officials have also cautioned about potential aftershocks following the strong tremor that jolted the region.
