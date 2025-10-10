Advertisement
PHILIPPINES EARTHQUAKE

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and urge residents in coastal areas to seek higher ground. Officials have also cautioned about potential aftershocks following the strong tremor that jolted the region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Alert IssuedRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

