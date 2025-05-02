7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Southern Coasts Of Argentina
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was centred approximately 219 kilometres south of Ushuaia, Argentina.
No casualty is reported yet and further details are awaited.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 219 km S of Ushuaia, Argentina https://t.co/QzqRooM4PK — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 2, 2025
