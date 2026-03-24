7.6 magnitude of earthquake hits Neiafu in Tonga - USGS

The earthquake struck 153 kilometres west of Neiafu, Tonga, Polynesian archipelago nation of 171 islands in the South Pacific.

According to United States Geological Survey data, the quake occurred at around 4:37 UTC at a depth of 237.5 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued, as the earthquake originated too deep beneath the Earth’s surface.

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There is no report of widespread damage and casulaties so far.

This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...