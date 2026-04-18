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NewsWorld‘7 claims in an hour, all false’: Iran hits back at Trump; threatens to close Hormuz again
STRAIT OF HORMUZ

‘7 claims in an hour, all false’: Iran hits back at Trump; threatens to close Hormuz again

Ghalibaf said Trump made “seven claims in one hour,” all of which were “false,” though he did not specify the statements in question.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘7 claims in an hour, all false’: Iran hits back at Trump; threatens to close Hormuz again(Image Credit: ANI)

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused US President Donald Trump of making “seven false claims in one hour,” while reiterating Tehran’s intention to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it describes as a US blockade, contradicting Trump’s assertion that the route remains “open for business.”

Ghalibaf said Trump made “seven claims in one hour,” all of which were “false,” though he did not specify the statements in question.

Ghalibaf wrote on social media platform X that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open. He emphasised that passage through the strait would take place only along a “designated route” and would require authorisation from Iran.

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Ghalibaf warned that such “lies” would not lead to success in either war or negotiations. He also cautioned that the Strait of Hormuz would not remain open if the blockade continues.

He further said that the status of the Hormuz and the rules governing it would be determined by developments on the ground rather than statements made on social media. The remarks come amid ongoing exchanges between US and Iranian officials online, with both sides increasingly using these platforms for key announcements and responses.

He also said that media warfare and efforts to shape public opinion are key components of the conflict, asserting that Iran would not be influenced by such tactics.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Hormuz would remain open for commercial vessels during the ceasefire.

However, Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency expressed skepticism over Araghchi’s announcement, calling it an unexpected and saying they had created confusion within Iranian society.

Trump, meanwhile, shared his version of the announcement on Truth Social and followed it up with a series of phone interviews with media outlets. Speaking to Bloomberg, he claimed that Iran had agreed to an “unlimited” suspension of its nuclear programme, a claim that has not been confirmed by Iranian officials.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to hand over its “nuclear dust,” referring to enriched uranium. However, Tehran has denied any such arrangement, rejecting the assertion. He also said that Israel would stop bombing Lebanon, concluding with the remark, “Enough is enough.”

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