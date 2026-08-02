At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide blast near a police station close to the venue of a peace rally in Swat district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to the district police chief.
“The explosion occurred near the gate of a police station at the time when a public gathering was concluding in a closer proximity,” Muhammad Umar, District Police Officer of Swat, told Xinhua.
The peace rally was organised by the local tribal council Swat Aman Jirga. Participants raised slogans and carried placards demanding peace in the region, which has witnessed a deterioration in the security situation over the past few months.
Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.
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