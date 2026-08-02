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7 killed, 20 injured in suicide blast near peace rally in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least seven people were killed and 20 injured in a suicide blast near a police station close to a peace rally in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
7 killed, 20 injured in suicide blast near peace rally in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@Fakharrehman01

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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